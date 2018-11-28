No. 1 player Haley Jones signs with Stanford women's basketball

Stanford women’s basketball keeps getting stronger.

On Wednesday, the No. 1 player in the class of 2019 signed with the Cardinal.

Haley Jones will join head coach Tara VanDerveer as the program gets deeper and deeper, vying for its first NCAA championship since 1992.

Jones averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a junior last season, according to ESPNW. She leads the No. 1 team in the Super 25, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.).

Stanford now has the No. 2 class in the country, per ESPNW, after also signing No. 16 Ashten Prechtel, No. 23 Francesca Belibi and No. 50 Hannah Jump, all of whom are five-star athletes.

The team won’t stop there. Stanford already has a commitment from the No. 2 player in 2020, Cameron Brink.

Assuming the Cardinal retains every player on its roster from last season’s recruiting class through 2020, the team will run out a lineup of 10 players rated five stars at the time of their signing when Brink begins at the school.

And Stanford still has another year to finish recruiting from the 2020 class.

Watch out, UConn. Good luck, Notre Dame and Mississippi State.

There’s a team on the west coast coming in hot. After reaching the Final Four or better in seven of the last 11 years, VanDerveer is in pursuit of a title.

Jones is the newest piece to fulfilling that goal.