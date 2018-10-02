Hard-hitting athlete Cameron Baker nearing end of his winding-road recruitment

Cameron Baker’s senior season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan.

The Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson product had surgery on torn labrum in his right shoulder last November. It’d been a nagging injury since eighth grade. Yet, he played through the pain and still became a three-star prospect, earning offers from Iowa and Northern Iowa and making the All-Iowa Elite Team last season.

After surgery, Baker said he was excited to show colleges what he could do playing football pain-free for the first time since middle school. North Dakota State offered him during an unofficial visit. Central Michigan offered after watching him at camp.

But the injury bug bit again.

Baker has dealt with a tweaked ankle, a dinged-up knee and ailing left shoulder this season — and we’re just six weeks in.

“I know, I know,” said Baker, who’s able to look at the frustrating situation with a smile.

He can smile because, even though things aren’t where he might’ve hoped at this time last year, Baker, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, is still in good shape for the next level.

UNI is still interested and wants Baker to come to Cedar Falls for a visit. The other two schools in the picture are Wyoming and Nebraska. Neither have offered, but both have been involved with Baker since early last season. He hopes to send both schools mid-season film soon and see where things go from there.

Iowa has backed off Baker’s recruitment. He said that started after his shoulder surgery. And he said he hasn’t heard much from NDSU or Central Michigan lately.

Baker said he wants to set up visits to UNI, Nebraska and Wyoming and commit “sometime soon.” As a Council Bluffs kid, Baker grew up rooting for the Huskers. They have two linebacker recruits and a third athlete who will likely play linebacker. Wyoming is much more open, with just two 2019 recruits according to 247Sports.

Through five weeks, Baker has 20 tackles as a middle linebacker and 659 yards and nine touchdowns as a running back. At first, schools weren’t exactly sure what Baker was. Some saw him at linebacker. Others saw him as a running back, or even a fullback.

Now, though, all three schools are recruiting Baker as a linebacker, he said.

