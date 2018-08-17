Game-winning TD pass from Tennessee sure to be season's luckiest play

As far as season-opening victories go, it will be hard to top the suspense and drama provided by Harriman’s last-pass 24-21 victory against Kingston. That’s not just because the victory was delivered on the final play, but how that play evolved.

Here, take a look for yourself:

How TF did he catch that for the WIN!? 🤯 (via @evanford_8) pic.twitter.com/uJTLmD6lZp — Overtime (@overtime) August 17, 2018

That is a remarkable feat of concentration on the part of wide receiver Giovanni Cromwell, a senior who found himself sandwiched between Kingston defenders just in front of the goal line. Sure, he got a pair of lucky bounces, but lucky bounces don’t make a catch. Great hands do.

And Cromwell had a great pair of hands to pull in quarterback Bradly Frost’s pass. That turned out to be the difference on a wild opening night victory in Tennessee.