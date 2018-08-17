Harrison Bailey, No. 16 Marietta put up video-game numbers in loss to Rome

No. 16 Marietta (Ga.) is packed with talent, from quarterback Harrison Bailey to wide receiver Ramel Keyton to all-world athlete Arik Gilbert. And while all three put up monster numbers, it wasn’t enough to overtake Rome (Ga.) in both teams’ opener.

Rome, which has won 28 straight games and two consecutive state titles, got big games from quarterback Knox Kadum and running back Jamious Griffin in the 51-41 win.

Bailey, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2020, did not disappoint, throwing for 443 yards and six touchdowns. Keyton, who’s Tennessee-bound, had 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Gilbert added 14 catches for 170 yards and a score.

Nevertheless, Rome’s 30-point second half was too much for Marietta to overcome.