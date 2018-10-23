Harvey High School (Ohio) athlete, 16, shot and killed on Friday

A 16-year-old track and soccer athlete at Harvey High School (Painesville, Ohio) was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to FOX 8.

According to the station, a family member believes Yorry Timley was shot over a video game.

Police have not confirmed this, though they are questioning acquaintances who were present, the station reported.

The Painesville community attended a vigil for Timley on Sunday night.

There will be a prayer service on Wednesday night.

“That means that people love my son, and it warms my heart to know that everybody is coming together like this to express their love,” Michelle Timley, Yorry’s mother, said to FOX 8.