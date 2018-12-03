Hawaii football parents sue over dangerous practice drill

The parents of three high school football playing brothers in Hawaii have filed a lawsuit against the Castle High School principal, athletic director and head football coach in connection with a dangerous drill that was run during practice over the summer.

As reported by Hawaii news network KHNL, the lawsuit is based on video evidence that shows Castle players taking off to hit each other from 20 yards apart.

Per Kyle and Ashleigh Giron, who have three players on the Castle team, one of their sons injured a shoulder during one of the drills and all three were retaliated against after they complained.

Perhaps critically damaging, Castle coach John Hao allegedly paid the doctor’s bill for the player with an injured shoulder and had that doctor clear him before he was ready to play again following the injury, potentially an effort to cover up the practice mishap.

As for the drill in question, one former NFL player said there was no place for it in modern football.

“You don’t want to go face to face, get the helmet involved. And most drills that you see that are high-impact are within three yards,” former NFL player Rich Miano told KHNL. “This is a drill that should have been obsolete years ago.”

If Miano is right, the Girons may truly have a case on their hands. Based on the video above, it feels fairly hard to come to another conclusion.