He had offers from Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee. He picked . . . Memphis?

It took Trevis Hopper less than two months to decide to come back home.

The three-star defensive tackle committed to Arkansas last February and decomitted in April. He committed to Memphis four days later, picking the Tigers over a host of schools, including Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia and Clemson. He says that his recruitment is over.

“I came back home and closed my recruitment. Everything is settled,” said Hopper. “Everybody asks me why I decided to go where I decided but I feel like it’s all about where you fit in at and Memphis is a great place for me.”

That’s the advice that Hopper stresses for younger Memphians as they make their college decisions. Don’t just look at how big the stadium is or how flashy the jerseys are. Go some place that feels like home. Get in where you fit in.

“I feel like Memphis is sticking with me through thick and thin, up and down,” said Hopper. “Look for things like that. Look for who is going to have your back when you fall.”

