Arizona football player taken to hospital to treat heat illness

A Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry High School football player collapsed early in practice Wednesday and was taken to a hospital to treat dehydration.

Coach Preston Jones said it happened early in practice before players put on the helmets during the early afternoon. He said the player became ill and was taken to the shade and administered to by athletic trainers before he collapsed about 15 minutes later.

Gilbert Fire paramedics were called onto the scene.

“It was scary,” Jones said. “It’s a good reminder.”

Jones said another player taken indoors was treated by paramedics with “an illness.”

On Wednesday, temperatures reached 116 degrees, a record high for that day, in the Phoenix area.

Perry is part of the Chandler Unified School District, which began classes on Monday. High school football teams began official practices in helmets on Monday to prepare for the 2018 season.

CUSD spokesman Terry Locke said in an email that, “Gilbert Fire treated two students for heat-related illness around 1:30 on Wednesday.”

“One student was transported and released yesterday afternoon,” Locke continued. “He returned to campus around 5:30 and is back in school today.”

Jones said the player taken to the hospital was treated for dehydration. Both players, he said, are “doing great” but have been held out of practice since Wednesday.

“We have a great training staff that did an incredible job,” Jones said.

Jones said he emphasized with players to drink plenty of water and eat the right food during the day.

David Hines, Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Director, said he checked with the school to see how the students were.

“The (athletic) trainers were right on it,” Hines said. “Everything was done by protocol.”

