Helmet sensor could be game changer on concussion controversy

A Sacramento high school is crediting a decrease in concussion rates and increase in football participation to new technology in its helmets.

With help from a grant from Rancho Cordova and 180 helmets from Riddell, Cordova High School attached sensors to the inside of its helmets, according to KCRA3.

The sensor alerts coaches when there is contact made to the helmet that could induce a concussion.

Between 2015 and 2017, according to KCRA3, the concussion rate in Cordova High School’s football team dropped from nine percent to three percent — a change of 66 percent.

In the same time frame, participation rose 36 percent.

Not only does this help coaches evaluate players and get them off the field quicker when necessary, athletic director Mark Beamish told KCRA, it helps players learn how to tackle in a safer way.

“I think there is a direct correlation between safety and participation, because players are learning to tackle better,” Beamish said.

Assistant coach Garye Lawrence thinks the technology has helped the team reach new heights in terms of player safety.

“We are now the safest football school in California. I believe that,” Lawrence told the news outlet.