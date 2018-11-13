Calif. HS athlete recovering from surgery after collapsing before game

A high school football player is back at home after collapsing before a game due to an irregular heartbeat last week.

On Nov. 2, a playoff game between Heritage (Romoland, Calif.) and Upland (Calif.) high schools was postponed after Dylan Dickey needed emergency medical attention before warm-ups started, according to the Daily Bulletin.

CPR was performed and Dickey was taken to the hospital, where he began breathing on his own later that night, the outlet reported.

Subsequent GoFundMe updates show that Dickey is back at home after surgery.

The page said he was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome, a heart condition that can cause fast and erratic heartbeats, according to Mayo Clinic. This can cause fainting or seizures.

In surgery, a small device was implanted into Dickey that can help correct an arrhythmia, the GoFundMe page said.

He is experiencing short-term memory loss.

Despite the setbacks, he’s at home, recovering, and beating his brother at chess and dad at a cell phone app game to remind them that he’s “the man,” the GoFundMe page said.

As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m, the donation site had collected $4,265 of the $15,000 goal.