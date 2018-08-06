High school football is back, and we already have our first state champion loss

In most parts of the country, the month of August means that high school football is near. Not Hawaii and Alaska, which kick off their respective seasons in the first two weeks of the month, starting with Hawaii over the past Friday and Saturday.

Of the slate of games that kicked off the 2018 season in the Rainbow State, one in particular stuck out: the 2017 Division I state champions from Hilo were blown out by Campbell, 54-14.

As reported by Hawaii high school sports outlets ScoringLive.com and Hawaii Prep World, Hilo couldn’t keep up with a balanced Campbell attack, with the Sabres scoring every way imaginable in the first half: on the ground, through the air and even by recovering a fumble in the end zone.

Yet it was the performance of Hilo that was far more surprising. The Vikings captured the Division I state title in 2017 but entered Friday missing an undefined number of players. The team’s coach, Kaeo Drummondo, told ScoringLive that his team was missing contributors due to both academic and injury issues, with a total of just 29 players making the roster for the first kickoff of the season.

That set the stage for the blowout that followed, though Drummondo made it clear his largest concerns were about his team’s defensive struggles.

“Defensively, we have a lot of work to do,” Drummondo told ScoringLive.com. “We have get back to the drawing board and make sure we can execute our base defense.”

The good news for Drummondo and company? They have weeks to run before they return to action at the end of the month, on August 31 against Hawaii Prep.