Highly-touted Arizona DB Noa Pola-Gates lists his top 10 colleges

Gilbert Williams Field free safety Noa Pola-Gates, whose recruiting blew up after his junior football season, has both Arizona and Arizona State in his top 10 colleges that he listed on Twitter on Friday.

He listed the schools in alphabetic order, using their logos:

This recruiting journey has been a trip but I’m thankful for all the love. God has guided all of my footsteps and I’m excited to see His plans for me. As awkward as this feels, I am publicly announcing my Top 10 pic.twitter.com/9Yo6tCMllY — SlickBack++•🇦🇸 (@NoaPola) July 7, 2018

Pola-Gates said he was hoping to commit in October. But now he might do it sooner.

“Pressure is thick, so not sure I can hold out that long,” he said. “I was trying to just enjoy the process but this is a business decision and I feel like I’ll need to buckle down sooner.”

