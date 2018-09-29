Highly-touted Chandler (Ariz.) QB Jacob Conover choosing faith over football after high school

Faith or football?

Raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many players have to choose a path once they graduate from high school.

For some, it’s easy. They want to serve God and gladly accept the two years away from home, away from the game they love, in order to spread the word in a destination they don’t even know yet.

For others, it’s difficult.

Such was the case for Chandler senior quarterback Jacob Conover, who was being hotly pursued by Arizona State. With quarterbacks leaving the program, he knew he had a chance to be next season’s starter.

Conover, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, a two-time state champ as the starting quarterback, ended up committing this summer to BYU, at peace with knowing first that he will serve a two-year church mission once he finishes his high school academic requirements in December.

BYU has a track record of bringing athletes back into the football fold and seeing them blossom.

“It was pretty hard,” Conover said. “It pretty much came down to ASU and BYU.

“In the situation with ASU, I was going to play right away. It was pretty enticing, obviously to go in and not skip a beat. But ultimately it came down to what I felt was right. Through prayer, I knew I was supposed to go on a mission.”

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic