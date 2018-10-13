Highly-touted Memphis HS lineman Omari Thomas to visit LSU this week, Tennessee next

Briarcrest offensive tackle Omari Thomas will head south to visit LSU on Saturday for the Tigers’ game with No. 2 Georgia.

Then next week he’s scheduled to visit Tennessee when the Vols host No. 1 Alabama.

It’s been a big week already because the Saints’ standout picked up his latest offer from Penn State on Thursday.

“They let me know how I was a big prospect for them. I actually like Penn State. I like what they do,” said Thomas. “I like the way they play ball, so I’m going to try my best to get down there and go see a game or something like that.”

Thomas has already visited Ole Miss this season.

Other schools that have offered Thomas include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida among others. Thomas, who is still a junior, says that he is looking forward to taking his time with his decision.

Read the rest of the story in The Commercial Appeal