Two days after triple-double, Kyree Walker scores 47 in China

There is no culture shock.

Jetlag doesn’t seem to have any affect.

Two days after posting a triple-double in a game in Shanghai, China, Kyree Walker scored 47 points on 17-for-29 shooting to lead Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) to its third straight win across the Pacific.

Hillcrest Prep is the first American high school to ever play against a Chinese Basketball Association team, the program’s account tweeted.

Over the three games played in China, Walker has averaged 34 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from behind the arc.

He only has five turnovers.

Walker is the No. 1 player in Arizona, according to 247 Sports. He’s rated the No. 3 small forward in the nation and No. 13 player overall.

This week, he has shown why.

The age and size difference of the competition hasn’t fazed Walker. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward started the tournament with a 30-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance on Monday before scoring 25 the next day and then getting the 47-point outburst Wednesday.

Walker has averaged more than 10 free throw attempts per game, making 27 of 32 from the stripe.

But he’s not the only player who has impressed.

Dalen Terry is listed by 247 Sports as a 6-foot-7 small forward, but Hillcrest’s MaxPreps roster says he plays point guard.

It doesn’t matter. In the world of positionless basketball, he’s more than effective as a ball handler.

The four-star player posted nearly identical stat lines on Monday and Tuesday – 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals on 6-for-13 shooting and going 7-for-8 from the free throw line in both games.

The main difference: Terry had 13 assists Monday but 12 on Tuesday.

He beat both those marks on Wednesday, accumulating 15 assists against Jiao Tong University.

Terry has only turned the ball over twice in each game.

Hillcrest has two more games in China remaining on its schedule before the team departs. The Bruins will arrive back home on Sunday.