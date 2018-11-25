Historic No. 9 Warren Central team makes unique legacy of its own

INDIANAPOLIS – It almost seems impossible. How could a kid with the last name George, playing quarterback at Warren Central, fly under the radar?

But it fits with Jayden George’s personality. Calm, cool. It is the personality of the team, really. “Never me, always we,” senior tight end Montrez Stanley said. When the tale of the 2018 Warren Central football team is told, that will be how it is remembered: as a team full of stars who did not act like stars.

It will also be remembered for history. With the punctuation of a 27-7 win over Carmel in the Class 6A championship on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Warriors became the first team to go undefeated in football and basketball in the same calendar year. Warren Central is now the reigning state champion in football and boys and girls basketball.

“It’s a huge honor,” said senior receiver David Bell, who was hobbled with a sprained left ankle he suffered in last week’s semistate win over Center Grove but caught four passes for 35 yards. “To go undefeated in both, it is a huge accomplishment in my life.”

Top-ranked Warren Central (14-0) finished off its wire-to-wire run with a dominating performance by its defense, which allowed just 159 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. The offense, as usual, got a big boost from senior running back Romeir Elliott, who rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns to finish his season with 2,980 yards and 40 TDs.

