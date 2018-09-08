Homecoming football game in Iowa halted late for gunshots near the stadium

No one was reported injured after multiple gunshots put an early end to Friday night’s homecoming football game between Des Moines North and Hoover.

According to Des Moines Police Sgt. Rodrigo Santizo, an unknown number of shots were fired in a nearby parking lot with roughly 2 minutes remaining in the game at Hoover’s McGrane Stadium.

The stadium was cleared and there are no known injuries, Santizo said. Shell casings were recovered about a block from the stadium in a parking lot at 50th Street and Madison Avenue.

Santizo said investigators are developing a suspect list and interviewing witnesses, but it’s not clear what precipitated the gunshots.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of 11 p.m. Friday.

Police chased and stopped a vehicle near 24th Street and Franklin Avenue shortly after the shots were fired, but the incident was unrelated, Santizo said.

“It was just a bad coincidence for that car,” he said.

The host Huskies were leading the game 21-18 when play was stopped in the fourth quarter.

Byron Jarrett was watching the game with his children when he heard “close to maybe 20 shots fired from the south parking lot.”

