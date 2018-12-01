Hoophall West slate will feature plenty of top-flight talent

Get ready for what could be not only great basketball but a circus atmosphere next Friday when LaMelo Ball comes to Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Bella Vista College Prep coach Kyle Weaver confirmed Thursday that his team will take on Spire Academy, a prep academy based in Ohio, which features much-publicized guard LaMelo Ball.

Weaver said details were being worked out the past few weeks before it became official that Spire has been added to a loaded Hoophall West showcase that will run from Thursday to Saturday at Chaparral High School.

Bella, Weaver said, will play Spire at 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 7.

Phoenix Shadow Mountain and Phoenix Pinnacle also are part of this showcase with ESPN+ covering.

Some prep teams questioning his amateur status have refused to play Spire because Ball played in his dad LaVar Ball’s Junior Basketball Association and in the Lithuanian pro basketball league.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Weaver said, “because at the end of the day, a prep school is there to support and help a kid academically and, on the court, you want to play the best. It’s all about developing kids on and off the court.

“We’re not worried about wins and losses. Championships don’t mean anything if you’re not developing kids.”

Weaver said his Bella team will travel to Kentucky in January to play Spire again.

Weaver said it will take team defense to try to contain Ball, but Arizona commit Terry Armstrong figures to be going up against the former Chino Hills (Calif.) star guard.

“Defense is going to have to be the best we’ve played all year,” said Weaver, who coached Suns center Deandre Ayton at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep. “It will be fun. It will be entertaining. It’s supposed to be fun for the fans. It will be a great atmosphere for the kids.”

