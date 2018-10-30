California HS students walk out to protest homecoming game cancellation

Two dozen police officers were called to break up a high school brawl near the beginning of October, according to CBS2.

As a result, Hoover High School (Glendale, Calif.) canceled football practices and forfeited the last four games, including a last-minute cancellation of the homecoming matchup against the cross-town rival, according to CBS2, on Friday.

On Monday, the following school day, hundreds of Hoover students walked out of class to protest the punishment, CBS2 reported.

After walking out, they went to Glendale Unified School District, about six miles away, to meet with district leaders.

“The walk, I think we like tried to show them, but they didn’t take us seriously,” one boy said to CBS2.

The fight, which took place near the end of the lunch period as most students were outside, may have been the result of “ongoing racial tensions between two groups,” students told CBS2.

Hoover High and the middle and elementary schools that are on the same block were put on lockdown as police broke up the fight and students were released at staggered times to mitigate the chances of another breakout.

Specifics of the fight are still under investigation, but it is possible that football players were involved.

There were no weapons or significant injuries, the school told CBS2.

The district denied rumors that the games were canceled because of racial tensions. Instead, an email from the district said, there were “increased rumors of possible disruptions at the homecoming game,” per CBS.