Houston-area school holds 'Orange Out' in support of coach's daughter fighting leukemia

A Houston-area school came together Thursday night in support of one of their own.

As KTRK reports, Jersey Village (Texas) was united under one color during Thursday night’s game, and it was not the school color of purple.

Instead, orange was the color of choice by those in attendance.

On July 11, Jersey Village offensive coordinator Wesley Sauls and his wife rushed their 2-year-old daughter, Elliot, to the hospital with a high fever. They soon found out their daughter had leukemia.

Students, teachers and friends sprang to action for Thurday night’s game vs. Houston’s Cypress Ridge. With this month being Leukemia Awareness Month, most in attendance wore orange in solidarity with Elliot and the Sauls family.

“I know he’s feeling humbled for the whole thing,” Jersey Village faculty member Leslie Wilson told KTRK.

UNITED IN ORANGE: Jersey Village High School blanketed in the bright hue in support of a coach's daughter who's in the fight of her life so far https://t.co/yVIfgpMTgh — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 14, 2018

Per KTRK, the football game sold out on “Orange Out” night, and a corresponding fundraising drive for Elliot raised $4,300.

“Orange is not just the color of a ribbon or shirt, it’s a promise of hope,” said Wilson.

Jersey Village won, 25-21, but it is the “Orange Out” that will leave the most lasting impression.