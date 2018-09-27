How Kirk Herbstreit makes his sons' Friday high school football games

Kirk Herbstreit‘s weekend schedule includes traveling around the country to be part of ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturdays and then often boarding a plane to get to a different college football game as a color commentator that evening.

However, on most Friday nights he is likely in Nashville at Montgomery Bell Academy or wherever the Big Red football team is playing. There he’s supporting twin sons, Jake and Tye, who are seniors, and son Zak, who is a sophomore.

“Oh I know (he’s busy),” Jake said. “It doesn’t matter. He has a lot of dedication.

“He’ll come say, ‘Congrats,’ then he has to run. Every game he can get to, he does.”

And that’s fine with them. They are just happy to catch a glimpse of their father, who is one of the most polarizing college football personalities in the country.

Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and a longtime TV color analyst, has made it a priority to support his children, balancing a job that takes him to college football venues around the country in the fall with being a father to his four sons.

“It’s a once-in-a lifetime opportunity,” said Herbstreit, who moved to Nashville with his family in 2011. “Your kids only get this chance one time. I told ESPN when the twins were in eighth or ninth grade that if the boys are ever playing on Friday night, we have to figure something out where I can do what I need to do on Thursday and Friday on location, then I need to get back Friday afternoon to their games.

“ESPN has been really good about that. They know that I am going to still show up prepared and ready to do what I need to do.”

Read the rest of the story in The Tennesseean