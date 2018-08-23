How schools in Michigan are preparing for potential gun violence at events

Loren Ristovski said it’s just a matter of time.

The athletic director at Taylor High School predicted some “nutcase’’ is going to come to a Michigan high school football game brandishing a weapon and create a life-threatening situation.

“It will, and the first time it happens I will point blank tell you everyone will say, ‘oh my God what are we doing to promote safety,’’’ Ristovski said. “There will be an overcompensation of safety. Then we’ll have to hire private security firms, private this, private that.’’

Ristovski’s prophecy comes less than a week after gun shots rang out at a high school football practice game in South Florida at Palm Beach Central High School. According to reports, two adult males were injured.

With widespread acts of violence creeping into athletics, the Michigan High School Association is in the process of putting procedures in place that would hopefully prevent an incident from happening. As of now, the MHSAA does not have a centralized policy, instead going by what each school thinks is best for itself.

Geoff Kimmerly, media coordinator for the MHSAA, said two words have been used as the organization moves forward: Cautious and proactive.