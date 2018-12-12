HS coach, a former Arkansas Mr. Basketball, arrested in child porn case

A high school coach and former Arkansas Mr. Basketball was arrested Monday in a child pornography case.

The Pike County sheriff’s office said Buffalo Island Central High School (Monette, AR) coach and former prep standout Brandon Ballard, 31, was arrested late Monday night, KATV and other outlets reported. He faces a charge of computer child pornography over communication with a student in another school district, the Buffalo Island School District said in a news release obtained by KATV.

Per the district, Ballard has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“The Buffalo Island School District is taking this matter seriously and will investigate it to determine if any additional action is necessary,” the statement says, per KATV. “Mr. Ballard will remain off duty indefinitely while the district’s investigation continues. He is not permitted on campus or around students during this time.”

Ballard was named the state’s top high school basketball player in 2005 after leading Buffalo Island Central to a state championship as a senior. He then played one season at Arkansas State University.

Per KATV, Ballard was hired as a basketball coach at Buffalo Island Central Junior High in 2016, and started coaching at the high school last year.

Under Arkansas law, a person commits computer child pornography (a Class B felony) by “facilitating, encouraging, offering, or soliciting sexually explicit conduct of or with any child.”