Hundreds attend vigil after 16-year-old shot in Texas home

More than 300 people attended a vigil on Tuesday night for a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in Texas.

Christopher Mosley, who played football at Timber Creek High School (Fort Worth, Texas) in 2017, was killed around 4 p.m. CST on Saturday night, according to WFAA8.

The police department did not provide further information to the outlet about the incident.

A family member released a statement to WFAA8 that said Mosley was shot at a house with two friends.

“On November 17th Christopher Mosley was shot while with two friends at a house in North Lake, TX. We do not know at this time what the complete details of the incident were. We do not wish to make any conclusions at this time. Matt and Penny, his grandparents, Christopher, his father, and Jada his sister are all heartbroken at the loss of this kind hearted boy that they were blessed to have in their lives for 16 years.

My partner in crime, My better half, My baby brother is now an angel. He was taken way too soon, but he’s flyin high with our momma. Rest easy Christopher! I love you so so much!

3/14/2002 – 11/17/2018 pic.twitter.com/TL5GrazirE — jada lynn🦋 (@_jadalynnn_) November 18, 2018

Nobody was in custody for the shooting as of Tuesday night, according to 21 CBS DFW.

On Tuesday, friends and family wore red and lit candles as they gathered at a neighborhood pond to remember Mosley.

Falcon Family: A candlelight vigil for Christopher Mosley will be held @ 5:30 pm at the neighborhood pond in front of the Crawford Farms subdivision tomorrow 11/20. If you can attend, please wear Red in remembrance of Chris. Thank u all for your support & prayers for his family. — TCHS Falcon Football (@TCHSFootball) November 20, 2018

Coaches and counselors were available for students, the football team tweeted, and the wrestling team created a sign-up sheet to help the Mosley family with meals.

Anyone looking to assist the Mosley family with meals please sign-up here. https://t.co/8LG2Cti93f #FalconFamily — TCHS Wrestling (@TCHSWrestling) November 20, 2018

A GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses surpassed the $10,000 goal and had raised more than $14,000 as of Wednesday afternoon — just three days after the fundraiser began.

The funeral will take place on Friday afternoon, according to WFAA8.