Photo: Casey Brooke Lawson

Monster Super 25 football matchup canceled due to Hurricane Florence

It was billed as one of the top high school football games of the year. Now it may never happen due to Hurricane Florence.

Saturday’s game between No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and No. 6 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) has been canceled, St. John’s announced Tuesday.

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the east coast sometime late Thursday or early Friday and create destruction through the weekend. More than a million people in South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate, and the storm will likely reach portions of North Carolina and Virginia, perhaps stretching into Maryland.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan issued a state of emergency Monday.

