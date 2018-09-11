Hurricane Florence postpones S.C. football games, could add week to some teams' seasons

All high school football games around Myrtle Beach, S.C. this weekend have already been called off due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence and expected damage it will bring. Now the question is just how significantly rescheduling these canceled games will impact the South Carolina football season.

As reported by the Myrtle Beach Sun News, St. James athletic director Billy Hurston told the newspaper that all football games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed indefinitely.

While there has been no official notice of the postponements, Hurston’s comments to the Sun News followed on the heels of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s declaration that all schools in Horry and Georgetown counties would be closed for the remainder of the week to weather Florence and her aftermath.

The bigger question now focuses on what happens to the postponed contests, and how that decision could impact the remainder of the season for the Myrtle Beach-area teams who called off the events.

Hurston indicated that the non-region contests would likely be made up during an extra week added to the end of the regular season. That could conceivably push back the state playoffs by a week, adjusting the schedule for the remainder of the season.

Of course, that kind of a shift could in turn provide an advantage to some other state programs, who may play through Friday’s rain (if any do at all).

Those teams would, in turn, conceivably have an extra week of rest to recover and prepare for the playoffs.

Naturally, all these potential changes are entirely in flux as the Carolinas brace for a potentially massive hit from Hurricane Florence. In the days ahead they’ll wait out the storm and then figure out the football.