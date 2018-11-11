'Ian, please help us win this game.' Starkville's road to redemption inspired by a memory

In one of the more crucial moments of Starkville’s football season, head coach Chris Jones glanced into the night sky and prayed.

“Ian,” Jones said, “please help us win this game.”

Starkville, once the No. 1 team in the state, clung to a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter last month against Madison Central. Jones paced the sideline as Starkville’s second loss in two weeks unfolded before him.

Madison Central had started on its own 2-yard line but had already moved past midfield. The Yellow Jackets reeled as the clock approached zero. Jones’ mind drifted away.

A month had passed since Ian Reed, the team’s 24-year-old videographer, died in a car accident. Reed’s presence increased the energy and positivity inside Starkville’s program. He always smiled. He encouraged people to pursue their dreams. His camera made the Yellow Jackets want to jump higher, run faster and lift a little more weight so they could later see themselves in a video. The players considered Reed a brother, adding him to group text messages. They called him Coach. His death left the program in a depressed haze.

Jones looked up and asked for Reed’s help, a prayer in a desperate time. Four plays later, as time expired, a potential Madison Central touchdown fell incomplete.

“I don’t know if Ian did it,” Jones said two weeks later, “or God did.”