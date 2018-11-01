Illinois commit Marquez Beason living a dream as UA All-American

Duncanville (Texas) High School cornerback Marquez Beason received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“This is a dream come true,” Beason said Thursday. “This morning I woke up and just felt blessed to be in this position.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 5-10, 174-pound cornerback and wide receiver, Beason is the 11th-ranked cornerback and the 91st-ranked player overall in the country, according to ESPN. He committed to Illinois in March, choosing to join head coach Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini after receiving nearly 30 FBS scholarship offers.

Beason said he doesn’t have any visits to other schools planned and that he hopes to make his official visit to the school in December.

“The coaching staff made me feel right at home,” Beason said. “I felt like it was the right decision for me.”

Before he heads to Champaign, though, Beason hopes to lead the Panthers (7-0) deep into the always competitive Texas high school postseason.

“I feel pretty good about where we are right now,” Beason said. “We’ve been working hard this whole year, looking forward to the playoffs and facing some great teams there.”

There will be a pair of great teams in Florida in early January, and Beason will be a part of one of them.

“I look forward to having fun with some of the top guys in the country, to learning from some of the great coaches they’ll have there,” Beason said. “It feels good to be a part of this fraternity, to see the top guys who play in the NFL who have played in this game, and to see how this game will translate to college football.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.