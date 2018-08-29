Illinois dance coach resigns after team's provocative photo shoot

The dance coach at an Illinois school has voluntarily resigned after a controversial photo involving members of the team made the rounds on social media.

The Granite City (Ill.) Board of Education accepted the coach’s resignation during a meeting Tuesday night. KMOV’s Venton Blantin posted video of the board accepting the Granite City High coach’s resignation.

Members of the Granite City School Board unanimously approved the ‘voluntary resignation & general release’ of the Dance Team Coach. This follows a social media post w/ a picture of some team members striking what some consider provocative poses in front of a Granite City PD car. pic.twitter.com/xTw2DDaZsZ — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) August 29, 2018

Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald told TEGNA affiliate KSDK and other media that two teachers have volunteered to supervise the team while the school searches for a new coach.

The controversy stemmed from a photo from mid-August that showed the coach and two members of the Granite City High dance team posing provocatively with a police car.

Granite City High School dance coach resigns over inappropriate photo shoot https://t.co/vsgG0nrwes pic.twitter.com/bNeBdL5Oib — FOX2now (@FOX2now) August 29, 2018

Per KSDK, Greenwald called it “inappropriate.”

Greenwald said the photo was taken during a community outreach event.