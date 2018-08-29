Illinois dance coach resigns after team's provocative photo shoot

The dance coach at an Illinois school has voluntarily resigned after a controversial photo involving members of the team made the rounds on social media.
The Granite City (Ill.) Board of Education accepted the coach’s resignation during a meeting Tuesday night. KMOV’s Venton Blantin posted video of the board accepting the Granite City High coach’s resignation.
Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald told TEGNA affiliate KSDK and other media that two teachers have volunteered to supervise the team while the school searches for a new coach.
The controversy stemmed from a photo from mid-August that showed the coach and two members of the Granite City High dance team posing provocatively with a police car.
Per KSDK, Greenwald called it “inappropriate.”
Greenwald said the photo was taken during a community outreach event.