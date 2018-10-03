Illinois HS football player suffers 'significant head injury' in game

A player on a Richwoods High School football team in Peoria, Ill. suffered what was described as a, “significant head injury” during a Monday evening game, with the player since placed in a medically induced coma.

As reported by the Peoria Journal Star and CentralIllinoisProud.com, the player has yet to be publicly identified, but was announced as a member of the sophomore football team. The squad played a game Monday evening against Peoria High, where the player was injured.

“At this time, the family of our injured student is requesting privacy. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We are keeping them close to our hearts, and we encourage everyone in Peoria to do the same,” Peoria Public Schools director of communications Karen Stecher said in a statement issued by the district. “Counselors are available at Richwoods High School and in all of our schools if students or staff need emotional support.”

While little additional information has been provided since the incident, that’s apparently by design. the Richwoods Football Facebook page has offered only the following statement: