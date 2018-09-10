USA Today Sports

IMG Academy players receive their Under Armour All-American jerseys

Photo: Intersport

Football

In a presentation on the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) campus Monday afternoon as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour, three of the program’s brightest football stars — offensive lineman Evan Neal, running back Noah Cain and linebacker Jaleel McRae — received ceremonial jerseys making official their invitation to January’s Under Armour All-American Game.

Evan Neal presented his mother, Shelia Neal (not present), with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Neal is one of USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 and one of several five-star recruits on the Ascenders’ No. 1 nationally-ranked squad. He’s ranked by 247 Sports as the nation’s sixth-best offensive line prospect and the third-best prospect in all of Florida. He’s one of the top Class of 2019 recruits yet to commit, and has suggested in the past he’d commit sometime during this fall, between a list of schools that includes Miami, Florida State, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma, among others.

Noah Cain presented his mother, Tonya Cain, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

Cain, a 5-foot-10, 212-pound Texas native, is ranked as the sixth-best running back in the country by 247 Sports, with a lengthy list of suitors that includes Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State. Back in the summer, USA TODAY mentioned Cain as one of the 12 best Class of 2019 running backs to watch this fall.

Jaleel McRae presented his dad, Dwayne “Snap” Wood (not present), with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

McRae, a four-star recruit, has quickly made an impact in his new home since transferring in from New Smyrna Beach (Fla.) during the offseason. The Florida State commit is ranked as the 12th best linebacker in the country by 247 Sports.

The Under Armour All-American Game is set to take place on Jan. 3, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will feature Steve Mariucci and Deion Sanders as coaches.

