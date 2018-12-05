USA Today Sports

In-home visit with Jim Harbaugh features Christmas Caroling -- Michigan style

USA TODAY High School Sports

In-home visit with Jim Harbaugh features Christmas Caroling -- Michigan style

Football

In-home visit with Jim Harbaugh features Christmas Caroling -- Michigan style

As college football’s early signing period nears later this month, in-home visits with forthcoming recruits are piling up — and with it, the potential entertainment value has taken an upswing.

Witness here in Everett, Mass., where three-star cornerback and Michigan commit Mike Sainristil welcomed head coach Jim Harbaugh into his living room. Among other things, Sainristil’s family was treated to a rendition of “Hail to the Victors” in front of their Christmas tree:

Sainristil, the No. 1 Class of 2019 recruit in Massachusetts according to 247 Sports, flipped his commitment to Michigan from Virginia Tech last month. Earlier this football season, USA TODAY named Sainristil one of the Northeast region’s Midseason Defensive Players of the Year.

, , , , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/in-home-visit-with-jim-harbaugh-features-christmas-caroling-michigan-style
In-home visit with Jim Harbaugh features Christmas Caroling -- Michigan style
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.