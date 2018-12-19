In special moment, Syracuse signee Cooper Dawson lets his friend make college announcement

High school football players across the nation are signing their national letters of intent to play college football Wednesday, and one announcement has stood out among the rest.

At first it seemed as if Cooper Dawson, a three-star defensive end from Hanahan, S.C., was going to announce his decision the generic way, by picking from a series of hats on a table. It turned into so much more when his friend, Kingsley Fienman, joined him on stage.

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018

“I brought Kingsley out here today because he’s inspired me a lot,” Dawson said of his friend, who was born with cerebral palsy and is paraplegic. “He taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude, and if he can come around every day with this big smile on, I can do it just the same.”

Dawson then leaned over and whispered the news in Fienman’s ear.

“He’s going to Syracuse,” Fienman announced before Dawson put a Syracuse hat on Fienman’s head.

“I can promise you, it’s the highlight of his life right now,” Fienman’s mother told Syracuse.com.

The two became friends four years ago, and now Dawson is one of Fienman’s aides, helping with daily rituals like feeding and medication. While the two friends will be almost 900 miles away for the next few years, with Fienman planning to take classes at Charleston Southern, there are already plans for them to meet up for a game.