Ind. football player held in connection with pregnant student's killing

An investigation into the disturbing unexpected death of a pregnant high school girl led to the arrest of a member of an Indiana high school football team.

As reported by the South Bend ABC affiliate WBND, 17-year old Breana Rouhselang’s body was found inside a dumpster behind a Mishawaka, Ind. restaurant. An autopsy showed that Rouhselang was either shot or stabbed, and police officials acknowledged they found evidence of a possible violent crime.

That led to the arrest of 16-year-old Aaron Trejo, who was charged with murder in connection with Rouhelang’s death. Police claim Trejo was a member of the Mishawka football team while Rouhselang was a cheerleader, according to Indiana NBC affiliate WNDU. The deceased student was also a softball player at the school, per the news station.

Hudl lists Trejo as a running back on the team. He is being charged with murder as an adult Monday. Both Trejo and Mishawka were juniors at Mishawka, and Rouhelang was confirmed by her stepmother to be six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Per WNDU, it’s not known what the connection between the students was beyond their mutual connection with the football program.

“The thing is that most of us are fathers, and any senseless death is very upsetting, but when you’re talking about young people, it’s more so,” St. Joseph County Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk told WNDU. “Victims’, suspects’ families, those are the kind of people we keep our focus on, because they didn’t choose this.”