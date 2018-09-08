Ind. TE Ben Boysen somehow holds on to pass on back of defender

It didn’t count for a touchdown, but the play itself was so much better than that.

During Friday’s match up with crosstown rival Fishers, Indiana high school Hamilton Southeastern got one of the remarkable plays of the young season, a deep grab from tight end Ben Boysen, who pulled in the catch despite being completely draped by a Fishers defender.

“Completely draped,” isn’t an exaggeration here, either. Just view for yourself:

How about one for #SCtop10 tonight? Great catch by @HSEFootball junior Ben Boysen. Pins it on the back of the defender and sticks the landing. Royals win 14-10. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/TGOdyGbCfZ — Brad Brown (@BradBrownTV) September 8, 2018

Got any idea how the Hamilton Southeastern junior could hold on to that ball while it was pinned against a linebacker? We don’t. Boysen clearly had no business making the play, as even he seemed to acknowledge with that little shrug as he headed back to the line of scrimmage.

Of course, not only did Boysen hold on to the ball, his catch set up a pivotal touchdown in Hamilton Southeastern’s 14-10 victory, a win which evened the team’s season record at 2-2.