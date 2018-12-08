Indiana Deaf basketball is a 'dream team'

NDIANAPOLIS — There are so many places this story could start. We could start with the offense that doesn’t stop, or with the fact that there are eight players on the roster yet they still win by 30 points, or –

*Bang*

Or with the bashful leader who puts up some of the best numbers in the state but who no one knows, or –

*Bang*

Or we could start with the the banners on the walls that tell just part of the story of what’s happening within these walls, or with the cheerleaders flying through the air, or –

*Bang. Bang. Bang.*

OK, let’s start with the drum.

There’s a drum inside the Indiana School for the Deaf. Every time the undefeated Orioles score, and their girls basketball team does plenty of that, the drum bangs. They can’t hear it, but they can feel it. The vibrations reverberate throughout the gym, making it impossible to ignore.

And the story of what’s happening inside this gym, with this team? Once you hear it, you can’t ignore it either.

