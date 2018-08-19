Indiana football program gets first 'home' win in school's 57-year history

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 60 years in the making, Bishop Chatard finally has a “home” win.

The Trojans, ranked third in Class 3A, spotted Brebeuf Jesuit an early touchdown, came back to take a lead at halftime, then steamrolled to a 38-7 win in the first-ever contest at Bishop Chatard High School.

“Our fans have waited since 1961 for this,” Trojans coach Rob Doyle said. “Things were really hyped up this week and I tried to keep it muted. Our emotions were really high and we finally settled in during the second half.”

The hosts took a 10-7 lead at halftime and were completely dominant in the second half. Chatard didn’t allow the Braves across midfield during the final three quarters and shut down their rushing attack. Fifth-ranked Brebeuf finished with minus-43 yards on the ground on 25 carries and saw quarterback Caleb Ellison leave the game after a hard hit in the third quarter.

“Our (defensive) front-seven was fantastic,” Doyle said. “We were much stronger up front.”

Read the rest of the story in the Indianapolis Star