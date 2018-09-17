Indiana high school names court after coach battling brain cancer

USA Today Sports

His motto as a high school basketball coach — whose mission is to teach teamwork and compassion, as much as the Xs and Os on the court — has always been, “We Before Me.”

And as Beech Grove coach Matt English, battling a third and devastating bout with brain cancer, continued to recover this week from an intense surgery, he learned that his favorite saying, “We Before Me,” will live on at his school.

On Tuesday, the Beech Grove School Board voted to name the high school court in honor of English. A makeshift model of the floor showed one side reading, “We Before Me,” with the opposite side featuring another of English’s mottos: “The Journey Begins Here.” Both sides will also feature English’s signature.

A replica of the Beech Grove basketball court that will be named after coach Matt English. (Photo: Provided by Beech Grove Schools)

“I can’t think of a more fitting thing to do,” said Kyle Miller, who has known English since third grade and was a cheerleader at Greenfield-Central Schools at the same time he played basketball. “I cheered him on from the sidelines from seventh grade through our senior year. Matt was always a leader on the basketball team and on the court.”

And he lived his coaching motto as a player, she said.

“He was never boastful or arrogant about his talent,” Miller said. “His ‘We Before Me’ mantra is so true to his humble nature.”

