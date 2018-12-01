Indiana HS basketball player with epilepsy taunted during game

Life has not been easy for James Franklin Jr.

In August of 2017, the Cathedral (Indianapolis) High School senior underwent brain surgery to alleviate the epileptic seizures he had battled since birth.

“James is a warrior,” Cathedral basketball coach Jason Delaney said. “No one sets a better example or fights harder than James Franklin.”

Franklin has battled his way back to the basketball court for the Irish, making his second start of the season on Friday night in Cathedral’s 63-60 loss to Center Grove. The surgery, while successful, took part of Franklin’s brain. He battles depression.

“He has to overcome a lot of insecurities in his life,” Franklin’s mother, Tamieka Franklin said. “It has had a huge impact on him.”

Franklin’s story should be a positive, an example of a young man overcoming adversity. But it took an unfortunate turn Friday night. In the first half of the game, while Franklin was at the free-throw line to shoot free throws, a Center Grove student flopped on the floor in front of the student section, seemingly a mocking gesture toward Franklin.

Later, Franklin took the ball out of bounds in front of the student section.

“He heard, ‘Have another seizure, have another seizure,’” his mother, Tamieka Franklin, said. “That shows me they did their homework and it was not a coincidence.”

A message to Center Grove athletic director Jon Zwitt was not returned as of Saturday afternoon.

Tamieka Franklin agrees with Delaney. She said the Center Grove student apologized to her son after the game on Friday night.

