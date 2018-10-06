Indiana's best high school football team ever? No. 15 Warren Central making a case

INDIANAPOLIS – There was no plan to throw David Bell the ball on the first five plays of the game. Not that it is ever a bad idea. Warren Central quarterback Jayden George figured he would keep going to the four-star senior receiver in Friday’s showdown until Carmel covered him with at least two defenders.

“They just gave it to us,” George said. “They didn’t respect him that much, so we just took what we could get.”

Five times, five catches for No. 4 to start the game. The fifth, a 12-yard touchdown pass, was wiped out by a holding call. Three plays later, on fourth-and-28, Carmel covered Bell with three defenders. George still went to him — and was rewarded with a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Bell finished his night with nine catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns as Class 6A top-ranked Warren Central clinched the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference title with a 41-17 victory over fourth-ranked Carmel.

“It was just kind of the way the game went,” said Bell, who also played cornerback most of the night. “We saw they were playing a little bit (man-to-man) on me with no safety help so we decided to get it to me early and often.”

Let’s be honest: As long as the defense comes to play, it is quite possible that the only 6A team that can beat Warren Central is the one that wore the black “W” on its gold helmet Friday night. Bell, Elliott and George are too dynamic of a trio to hold down for very long. And if teams try to blanket Bell in the secondary, senior receiver Latavius Goods (two catches, 27 yards), junior receiver Derek Allen (two catches, 32 yards) and senior tight end Montrez Stanley (two catches, 30 yards) are all capable of making plays.

Last year’s Ben Davis team was considered one of those once-in-a-decade type of teams. The Giants followed through, winning the 6A title with an unbeaten record and setting all kinds of championship game records with a 63-14 win over Penn. This Warren Central team, averaging 52 points per game, might be in a similar category.

“We don’t really pay attention to that,” George said. “We have one goal as a team and that is to win a state championship. We won the MIC, which is a big accomplishment, but until we are 14-0 with a ring on our finger, it’s nothing yet.”

Read the rest of the story in the Indianapolis Star