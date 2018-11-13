Injury behind him, 4-star DE Khris Bogle honored to be named to All-American Bowl

Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) defensive end Khris Bogle received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a great experience,” Bogle told USA TODAY before Tuesday’s ceremony. “I woke up this morning with bubble guts in my stomach, because I’m an All-American. This is just a dream come true, watching the game for the past few years, and finally getting an experience to go up there and show the world what I’m all about.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Bogle is ranked by 247 Sports as the seventh-best overall prospect in Florida, and the third-best defensive end in the country, by its composite rankings.

Khris’ mother, Octavia Gates was honored today with the @amfam #DreamChampion Award for all of her support throughout the years #DreamFearlessly pic.twitter.com/D20kHkfzKR — All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) November 13, 2018

Bogle started the season off with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the first month. But since he’s returned to the lineup, he’s been a force off the edge; in five games for the Chiefs, who continue their 5A playoff run Friday against Jones (Orlando), Bogle has recorded 28 tackles (8.5 for loss), six sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Among other things, the shifty Bogle has shown marked improvement at converting speed to power when it comes to pass rushing:

“Our defense is going to carry us to state this year,” Bogle declared. “If our defense can hold opponents to just a touchdown or two, we’ll win for sure.”

Bogle will be making his decision at the All-American Bowl when it commences Jan. 5. He took his third official visit to Alabama this past weekend, to go with previous visits to Texas A&M and Tennessee. He says he’ll definitely be making an official to Miami in early December; the last official will be either Ole Miss, Florida or Oklahoma. Wherever he ends up, he wants to make sure he’s going to a school with a great business program.

Of course, living in a part of South Florida that bleeds Miami Hurricane football — Bogle himself says he grew up rooting for Oregon — those external pressures can be tense.

“Even last night, when I came back [from Alabama], the first thing I did was go to my auntie’s house with my mom to talk about school,” Bogle said. “My auntie wants me to go to Miami, but my mom, she’s undecided right now. We’ve just got to take it day by day.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.