Iowa high school star Josh Volk has the fleet feet of a Power Five lineman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. — When a college football prospect plays against a physically inferior team, you’re looking for domination — that’s what the top guys do.

They don’t shrink to their opponent; they maul them.

And that’s what Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Josh Volk did last Friday in a 48-0 win against Davenport Assumption. The three-star, 2020 offensive lineman showed off impressive power and agility in front of Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek, who was on hand.

Volk, an Iowa Eight member, checks in at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. The junior holds offers from Iowa and Iowa State, plus interest from Northwestern, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.

In-state schools knew about him when he was a sophomore last year, and others in the Midwest joined in after Volk’s impressive performance in the Class 3A playoffs.

Now, nearly a year later, Volk is a three-star prospect ranked No. 419 in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

The Register was on hand to watch Volk last Friday night. Here’s what we saw:

Read the rest of the story in the Des Moines Register