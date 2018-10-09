Iowa HS DE Chris Reames playing waiting game, offers unique intangibles

VAN METER, Ia. — If you’re a borderline Power Five college football prospect, senior year can be stressful. You’re playing a waiting game.

Will the bigger programs interested in you miss on their top targets and offer you?

Or should you accept an FCS or Group of Five scholarship offer in case those spots get taken?

That’s where Van Meter senior Chris Reames sits right about now. A 6-foot-7, 220-pound defensive end, Reames holds 14 offers from FCS, Ivy League and Group of Five programs, including Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Army, Northern Iowa and North Dakota State. But he also has interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota. Nebraska and UCLA recently reached out to him on Twitter, too.

Reames said he’s OK waiting right now, although it can make him anxious sometimes. Even if some schools fill their needs at defensive end, with 14 offers, he’ll have options when the time comes. He said he’s going to play out his senior season and evaluate from there.

“I’m going to wait and see what happens,” Reames said. “Wherever is right is where I’m going to go.”

We’ve seen a fringe in-state Power Five prospect haul in a late offer as recently as two years ago, when City High linebacker Nate Wieland flipped from Northern Illinois to Iowa when the Hawkeyes offered him in January. (Wieland has since left the program.)

Outside Iowa, we saw South Dakota linebacker Seth Benson pick up a late Iowa offer and commit to the Hawkeyes over South Dakota State last year.

Reames was originally scheduled to visit Minnesota last weekend, but he needed to attend a family event. He said he might reschedule the Minnesota unofficial. In terms of officials, he’s already planning one to Army.

Should he choose Army, Reames would become its second Iowa recruit in 2019, joining Iowa City West linebacker Cole Mabry.

“I like (Army). I like what they can do for me after college,” Reames said. “It’s not just a college commitment, though. It’s not a five-year commitment. It’s a 25-year commitment.”

