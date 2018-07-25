USA Today Sports

Iowa prep defensive end Mosai Newsom commits to Nebraska

The top-rated uncommitted 2019 prospect in Iowa has picked his college destination.

Mosai Newsom, a three-star defensive end from Waverly-Shell Rock, made his commitment to Nebraska public on Monday morning via Twitter:

The Huskers had long been considered frontrunners since Newsom visited campus three times in a five-week stretch in March and April. He also held offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.

Newsom (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) finished his junior season with 38.5 tackles, seven solo tackles for loss and three solo sacks. He followed the impressive high school year with a strong performances at college camps and the U.S. Army All-American National Combine.

