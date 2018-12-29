Iowa State QB Purdy's brother becomes twitter star during Alamo Bowl

Washington State might have won a thriller of an Alamo Bowl, but the younger brother of the Iowa State quarterback won the night.

When an ESPN camera panned to the family of freshman Cyclone QB Brock Purdy, the screen showed a chyron under the face of his brother, Chubba Purdy.

Now, Brock Purdy is already a great quarterback name. But social media went wild over the name of his brother and successor at Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

The reason why he’s called Chubba is even better than the name itself — according to AZFamily, he weighed 38 pounds as a 1-year-old.

The ESPN College Football Twitter account gave Chubba the highest of compliments, to which he responded in suit.

Chubba Purdy is the greatest name of all names, don’t @ me — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 29, 2018

This is no surprise to followers of Arizona high school sports. Chubba was just named an honorable mention to the All-State team in his first season as a starter.

He has lived up to the billing that comes with following Brock, who won the Arizona High School Football Player of the Year award last year.

Chubba posted a stat line of 3,422 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a junior and is becoming a household name for reasons beyond his name.

My local peeps already knew this was going to happen someday. https://t.co/XF21OSMjV8 — Gaddabout (@gaddmatt) December 29, 2018

With one more year remaining of high school football, Chubba has gained interest from a handful of programs, including both teams that played in the Alamo Bowl.