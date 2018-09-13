Iowa volleyball, softball player dies after collapsing at school

An Iowa high school senior who was a member of the volleyball, softball and cheerleading teams died after collapsing at her school on Monday.

Natalee Henke, a MMCRU High (Marcus, Iowa) senior, was 18.

First responders received a call for a collapsed student at MMCRU with possible seizures at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Marcus Police Chief Brian Flikeid told the Le Mars Sentinel. Henke was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Cherokee, where she died, Flikeid said. The cause of death was not known.

“The student body was very distraught yesterday, particularly the high school kids,” MMCRU superintendent Dan Barkel told the Sentinel Tuesday. “Today, they are making positive strides, working through their grief. Some of them are still struggling, it’s still very raw.”

Services for Henkee will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, while visitation will be after 4:30 p.m. Friday at the MMCRU High School gymnasium.

MMCRU postponed its volleyball game Tuesday night against Unity High School, while MMCRU’s football game scheduled for Friday at Okoboji has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Per KMEG, Okoboji is asking its fans to wear blue, MMCRU’s color, and they will be taking a collection during the game to help fund a scholarship in Henke’s name.

MMCRU is a consolidated district that includes the towns of Marcus, Meriden, Cleghorn and Remsen.