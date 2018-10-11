Iowa youth basketball coach to plead guilty in child pornography, exploitation case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. — The Iowa youth basketball coach accused of secretly recording his players while they undressed intends to plead guilty to federal charges against him, according to court documents.

Greg Stephen, 42, will enter a “conditional plea of guilty” to child pornography and sexual exploitation offenses, his lawyer said in records filed Tuesday. A trial had been scheduled for later this month. No date has been set for a plea hearing.

Last week, a judge denied Stephen’s effort to suppress evidence on a USB device taken from his home.

Stephen’s former brother-in-law, Vaughn Ellison, discovered the device in a bathroom when he was remodeling Stephen’s Monticello home. He later gave it to police.

Stephen’s attorneys argued that Ellison was acting as a government agent when he took the device, and that police violated Stephen’s rights by holding it for two days before obtaining a warrant.

Judge C.J. Williams rejected those arguments.

Stephen, the co-founder of the Iowa Barnstormers of the Amateur Athletic Union, a prominent club for elite players, was cut off from the Barnstormers program when news of an investigation became public in February. He was arrested in March. Prosecutors allege that he recorded players disrobing during trips to tournaments.

