VIDEO: Isaac Okoro was a human pogo stick at Peach Jam

Isaac Okoro is one of the nation’s most sought after rising senior basketball recruits. A 6-foot-6, 216-pound five-star wingman, Okoro holds nearly 20 scholarship offers. Of those 20, Auburn’s efforts may stand out because of the Tigers’ global pursuit, but any coach at Peach Jam could see the benefit of having Okoro as a human pogo stick.

Competing for AOT (Ga.), the McEachern (Ga.) star was virtually unstoppable in the lane. And he wasn’t any easier to slow down when he was on the perimeter with the ball, simply because you knew where he was going next: right to the rack.

Here are just some of Okoro’s more eye-popping highlights from the festivities in North Augusta, S.C.:

The moral of the story? Okoro is going to do big things, wherever he decides to go next. He just needs a teammate to throw the ball toward the rim. He’ll take it from there.