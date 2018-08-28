The Isaiah Stewart Blog: Top six schools, back in school, Gunna, Trippie Redd and more

Isaiah Stewart is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 after dominating the competition with La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) during the high school season and City Rocks (N.Y.) during the summer circuit season. That kind of play has got everyone from Duke to Michigan State to Villanova, among many others in hot pursuit. Now Stewart has agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, Isaiah Stewart back and ready to update you guys on my blog!

Life’s been great; I’m back in school and I’m getting ready for my senior season. I’m looking forward to trying to lead these young guys to a championship!

I feel good about our chances too; we have a really good team. Obviously, a lot of teams are loading up with a lot of five-stars, but I feel like we’ve got the right mesh of guys that know their roles and play them well.

Last year everyone thought we’d be down after we lost Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson, but we had a great year and made it back to the GEICO Nationals. This year we have some great pieces and we’ve got a lot of chemistry.

Now that I can reflect on the summer I’m very happy with how I played.

I feel like I was really productive and I grew a lot. I definitely have gotten better with my face-up game and showing everyone that I can knock down the jump shot. Everyone saw that I’m not just a back-to-the-basket guy.

I won the USA Today Sports Best Back-to-the-Basket Award and I was really excited to win that one because it was voted on by my peers.

That just makes me want to work harder!

My recruitment is going great. I recently cut my list down to six: Washington, Syracuse, Indiana, Duke, Villanova and Michigan State.

Washington: Coach Hop is really changing the culture up there; he already turned it into a winning program in his first year. He knew me since the eighth grade so I have a great relationship with him and I know he’ll do big things out in Seattle.

Indiana: Coach Archie Miller is a great coach who really develops his guys. The atmosphere there is crazy and they really love their basketball there. They get you to the next level and it’s just an all-around great school.

Syracuse: That’s the home school; I know a lot about them and I’m really close with Coach Boeheim and the entire staff. I know that when he gets a really good player, big things happen there if you look at the history.

Villanova: You can obviously see what Coach Wright does, he wins. Their bigs play like guards and they really develop you to play multiple positions which is attractive because I want to continue to expand my game. It’s a great program.

Michigan State: I love the coaching staff and have a great relationship with the whole staff. Coach Izzo is gonna get something out of you that you never knew you had. He demands greatness and I love that about him. I know I’d develop so much there.

Duke: Obviously Coach K and Duke speaks for itself. Just look at all the stars that have some through that program and have gone on to have success. Duke is a school where I know I’d develop in a lot of different ways and they do great at getting their guys to the next level. Plus, they have The Brotherhood and I like that family atmosphere.

The next step for me is setting up my officials and I’m in the process of doing that right now. I’ll get back to you guys with some dates.

OK, like I said, I’m back in school and so far I’m really liking my classes.

Math is always my favorite, but I also like my Econ class. Everything about that class really interests me.

OK, you know I’ve got to talk about music and, yes, I’m still listening to a lot of reggae music!

I’m also listening to that new Trippie Redd, Gunna, some throwback Jay-Z, NBA YoungBoy and shoutout to Cole Anthony for putting me on to Casanova. I’m listening to him a lot now too. Definitely Juice Wrld too.

OK guys that’s it for now. I’m gonna be back soon to get another blog in for you guys so be on the lookout for that.

See you then!

