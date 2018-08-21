Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Ishmael Sopsher, Amite

Ishmael Sopsher
School: Amite (La.)
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-3
Weight: 334
College: Undecided
Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.
School: Amite (La.)
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-3
Weight: 334
College: Undecided
Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.
Check out the inaugural Chosen 25 Football Recruiting Rankings
Like any kid playing baseball, all Big Al wants to do is hit dingers.
The next sanctioned high school sport in Arizona could be eSports.