USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Ishmael Sopsher, Amite

Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Ishmael Sopsher, Amite

Football

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Ishmael Sopsher, Amite

Ishmael Sopsher

School: Amite (La.)
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-3
Weight: 334
College: Undecided

Sopsher is a run stopper and uses great angles to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.

, , , Football, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2w4yzvK
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Ishmael Sopsher, Amite
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.